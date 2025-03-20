PUTINS PROMISE OF UKRAINE CEASEFIRE ‘MUST NOW BECOME REALITY’: GERMANY

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia Thursday to honor its commitment to a partial ceasefire in Ukraine while pledging continued support for Kyiv to bolster its negotiating position.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a European leaders' summit, Scholz welcomed Russia's agreement to a limited ceasefire through halting strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"There is now a first step which seems possible following the talks between the Russian President and the US President, but this must now become reality and lead to a ceasefire that truly holds," Scholz said.

The chancellor also underlined that EU member states will continue their political and military support for Ukraine, to strengthen Kyiv's position in potential peace negotiations with Moscow.

"For us, it is crucial that Ukraine remains an independent, sovereign and democratic nation, that it continues its path towards the EU and maintains a strong military even after a peace agreement. We must ensure these outcomes," he stressed.