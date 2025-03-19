New Israeli strikes on Gaza 'dramatic step backwards': Macron

Israel's resumption of strikes on the Gaza Strip is a major step in the wrong direction after its ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II.

"The resumption of Israeli strikes yesterday (Tuesday), despite the efforts of mediators, represents a dramatic step backwards," Macron said ahead of talks in Paris with Abdullah.

"It's dramatic for the Palestinians of Gaza, who are again plunged into the terror of bombardment, and dramatic for the (Israeli) hostages and their families who live in the nightmare of uncertainty."

Israel earlier this week carried out its deadliest bombing of Gaza since a fragile ceasefire began in January between Israel and Hamas.

The renewed Israeli air strikes in the night of Monday to Tuesday killed more than 400 people, according to the Gaza health ministry. They have continued since.










