Scholz, Macron vow to continue military support to Ukraine

The German and French leaders vowed on Tuesday to keep providing military aid to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a "complete cessation" of Western military support.

"We both agree that Ukraine can count on us, that Ukraine can count on Europe and that we will not let (Kyiv) down," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He spoke alongside visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, who said: "We will continue to support the Ukrainian army in its war of resistance against Russian aggression."

Putin made the comments in a highly anticipated phone call with President Donald Trump, telling the US leader that the conflict in Ukraine could only be resolved if the West halts military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

They also agreed to a halt in Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy targets -- but fell far short of securing a full ceasefire.

Scholz said the halt "can be a first step toward a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The next step must be a complete ceasefire -- and as quickly as possible."

Macron insisted that "the objective must remain the same -- to have a measurable and verifiable ceasefire, fully respected... a solid and lasting peace and the guarantees that go with it".

"Obviously this is not conceivable without the Ukrainians being at the table," he added.







