Russia says it destroys 46 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's air defence units destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight, its defence ministry said on Tuesday, the bulk of them over the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine.

On the Telegram messaging app, the Russian defence ministry said 41 drones were downed over the Belgorod region, and the rest over the territories of the Bryansk, Kursk and Oryol region.

One person was injured in the overnight attack and several houses were damaged, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages from the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attack.

Kyiv has often said its strikes inside Russia aim to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow's war efforts and are in response to Russia's relentless bombing of Ukraine since the start of the war three years ago.