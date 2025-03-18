Hungary passes law banning LGBT parade

Representatives vote during the plenary session of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, 18 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Hungarian National Assembly passed a law Tuesday that banned gatherings that violate existing child protection regulations, effectively providing legal grounds to prohibit Pride marches.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs announced the decision on X, stating that public displays of homosexuality are now classified as a child protection concern under a new amendment.

The legislation, submitted by MPs from the ruling Fidesz-KDNP party, expands penalties beyond event organizers to include participants. Under the new law, fines must be paid within 30 days or will be collected as taxes, with proceeds going to child protection programs.

The move is part of Hungary's broader policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which has faced criticism from human rights groups and the EU for restrictions on LGBT rights.

The legislation builds upon Hungary's 2021 "child protection" law, which restricts the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to minors. Critics argue that the measures aim to silence critical voices by targeting minorities, and they call it an act of fascism rather than child protection.

Budapest Pride organizers have criticized the law, asserting that it creates significant legal uncertainty and represents a violation of the rule of law. Despite the ban, they plan to proceed with events and are exploring legal options to challenge the legislation.

In addition to the measures targeting the LGBTQ+ community, Orban's government has introduced significant economic reforms to support families and encourage higher birth rates.

One of the most notable initiatives is the introduction of a sweeping reform to support mothers by largely exempting them from paying income tax. Orban described it as the largest tax cut in Europe and the entire Western world, marking the dawn of a new era for Hungary's economy.

The measures aim to revitalize Hungary's inflation-stricken economy and address demographic challenges by encouraging larger families.

Orban has emphasized the importance of completing the government's family policy and doubling the tax benefits available in relation to children, acknowledging that previous economic challenges had diminished their value.

Despite the incentives, Hungary continues to face demographic challenges, with birth rates remaining below the replacement level needed to sustain population growth.