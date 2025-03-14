Russia claims to recapture settlement in Kursk region

 Contact Us
Published March 14,2025
Russia claimed on Friday that its forces had recaptured another settlement in the Kursk region, which was captured by Ukraine during last year's incursion.

"Units of the Sever (North) Group of Forces liberated the settlement of Goncharovka during offensive operations," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops in the area are completely isolated under full Russian fire control and that they face only two options -- surrender or perish.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.