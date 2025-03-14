European leaders hail conclusion of peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The EU, Norway, and Romania on Friday welcomed the completion of negotiations on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan that marked a significant step toward stability in the South Caucasus.

European Council President Antonio Costa congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the finalization of the treaty text.

"A decisive step towards the full normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the opening of the region," Costa said on X, urging both sides to sign the agreement swiftly.

He reaffirmed the EU's readiness to support further efforts for lasting peace.

Norway's Foreign Ministry also welcomed the development on X, describing the treaty as "historic" and emphasizing the importance of its swift signing and implementation to usher in a new era of peace, stability, and regional development.

Romania's Foreign Ministry praised the efforts of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, commending their "tireless efforts and courage."

The ministry highlighted that lasting peace is crucial for regional stability and prosperity.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh-a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan-and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.