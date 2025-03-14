Bulgaria praises expanding trade ties with Türkiye, Romania

 Contact Us
Published March 14,2025
Bulgaria praised further growing trade ties with Türkiye and Romania, according to local media on Friday.

Speaking at a business forum in the southern city of Burgas, which brought together Romanian and Turkish business leaders, Deputy Growth and Innovation Minister Krasimir Yakimov highlighted trade data from the January-September 2024 period, showing sustained growth among the three countries, the state-run BTA news agency reported.

Yakimov emphasized that fostering a favorable investment environment, increasing trade, and deepening economic cooperation with neighboring countries are key priorities for Bulgaria.

He also noted that the ministry operates under two EU programs with a combined budget of 5 billion Bulgarian leva ($1.11 billion) and encouraged Romanian and Turkish companies to actively benefit from these funds.

Türkiye remains one of Bulgaria's major foreign investors and trade partners.