Bulgaria praises expanding trade ties with Türkiye, Romania

Bulgaria praised further growing trade ties with Türkiye and Romania, according to local media on Friday.

Speaking at a business forum in the southern city of Burgas, which brought together Romanian and Turkish business leaders, Deputy Growth and Innovation Minister Krasimir Yakimov highlighted trade data from the January-September 2024 period, showing sustained growth among the three countries, the state-run BTA news agency reported.

Yakimov emphasized that fostering a favorable investment environment, increasing trade, and deepening economic cooperation with neighboring countries are key priorities for Bulgaria.

He also noted that the ministry operates under two EU programs with a combined budget of 5 billion Bulgarian leva ($1.11 billion) and encouraged Romanian and Turkish companies to actively benefit from these funds.

Türkiye remains one of Bulgaria's major foreign investors and trade partners.