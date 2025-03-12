UK trade secretary calls US steel tariffs 'disappointing'

The UK's trade and business secretary on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the US decision to impose 25% global tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The tariffs apply with no exceptions or exemptions, sparking concern across UK industries.

Jonathan Reynolds said that the UK government would continue to engage "closely and productively" with the US to protect British business interests.

He emphasized that the UK is pursuing a pragmatic approach and working swiftly on a broader economic agreement with the US aimed at eliminating these tariffs and benefiting UK businesses and the broader economy.

"We are focused on a pragmatic approach and are rapidly negotiating a wider economic agreement with the US to eliminate additional tariffs and to benefit UK businesses and our economy," Reynolds said.

He reiterated that the government remains "resolute" in its support for UK industry, saying: "We will keep all options on the table and won't hesitate to respond in the national interest."

In response to the tariffs, Reynolds confirmed that the UK government is actively collaborating with affected companies and backing their application to the Trade Remedies Authority to explore further protective measures for UK producers.

Meanwhile, the UK's largest trade union, Unite, has called for urgent action from the government to protect the UK steel industry.

The union is advocating for steel to be designated as a "critical national infrastructure" to safeguard national security.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham urged the government to enforce strict procurement rules, ensuring that all public sector projects use UK-produced steel and requiring major infrastructure projects to do the same.

"This is a matter of national security. Steel should be immediately designated as critical national infrastructure to properly protect it," Graham said.

She added that such a move would not violate competition rules, ensuring that UK-produced steel remains protected under national interests.