British premier welcomes peace talks in Saudi Arabia, urges Russia to stop fighting

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published March 12,2025
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (REUTERS File Photo)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support Tuesday for a peace agreement reached in Saudi Arabia and hailed the breakthrough as a crucial step toward ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Delegations from the US and Ukraine began talks earlier Tuesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss prospects for a possible peace deal with Russia. A joint statement declared Kyiv's readiness to accept a US proposal to enact an "immediate, interim" 30-day ceasefire.

Starmer congratulated US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their roles in securing the deal. He called it a "remarkable breakthrough."

"This is an important moment for peace in Ukraine, and we now all need to redouble our efforts to get to a lasting and secure peace as soon as possible," said Starmer.

"The ball is now in the Russian court," he said. "Russia must now agree to a ceasefire and an end to the fighting too."

To push for further progress, he announced plans to convene a meeting of world leaders on Saturday to discuss the next steps in securing peace.

"We are ready to help bring an end to this war in a just and permanent way that allows Ukraine to enjoy its freedom," he added.