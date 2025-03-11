Poll shows major decline in Britons’ support for US as ‘friend and ally’ under Trump

A new YouGov survey has revealed a sharp decline in the number of Britons who consider the US a "friend and ally," with just one-third of respondents identifying America in this way.

This marks a significant drop from the 42% recorded at the end of 2024 and highlights the growing strain in the so-called "special relationship" between the two countries under the leadership of US President Donald Trump.

The poll, conducted after Trump's return to the White House, found that only 33% of Britons now view the US as a close ally or friend.

This is a considerable decrease from the 42% who held this view just months ago.

The overall percentage of Britons who consider the US as a "friend and ally" or "friendly rival" has also fallen sharply from 67% in December 2024 to just 53% in the latest survey.

Trump's actions since resuming office have fueled growing dissatisfaction among Britons.

His imposition of 25% tariffs on UK steel exports, as part of his broader trade war, has caused significant economic tension.

Additionally, the US president has questioned the level of American commitment to Europe's security and has made moves to withdraw military aid from Ukraine, further straining relations with the UK and its European allies.

The rift has been exacerbated by remarks from Trump's vice president, JD Vance, who recently sparked outrage by dismissing the UK as "a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years."

His comments, which belittled the UK's role on the world stage, were met with widespread criticism and are seen as emblematic of the deteriorating relationship between the two nations.