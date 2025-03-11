After landslide victory, Canada’s Premier-designate Carney meets Trudeau

Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister-designate, met with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday as he prepares to take office following a landslide victory in the Liberal leadership race, CBC News reported.

Carney, speaking to reporters at Parliament Hill, said discussions focused on Canada-US relations and national security, emphasizing a "seamless" and "quick" transition of power. "The good news is you'll be seeing probably more of me than you want," he quipped.

A spokesperson for Carney said Monday that the prime minister-designate has placed all assets—excluding personal real estate—into a blind trust, with official documents submitted to the ethics commissioner after his win.

"We have been actively working with the ethics commissioner and we have delivered a full and robust conflict-of-interest management plan," the spokesperson said.

Carney also addressed Liberal MPs at a caucus meeting, urging them to focus on trade tensions with the US. "We know this is a crucial time for our country. We're united to serve Canadians and we will build this country up," he said.

Sources told CBC News that former Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will serve as Carney's interim chief of staff during the transition. While politicians rarely hold this role, Jean Pelletier, a former mayor, once served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Jean Chretien. Mendicino was previously shuffled out of Trudeau's Cabinet in 2023 following controversy over the transfer of convicted murderer Paul Bernardo.





- TRUDEAU EXITS, POILIEVRE ATTACKS

Trudeau was later seen carrying a House of Commons chair out of the West Block chamber-a tradition allowing outgoing MPs to purchase a replica of their seat.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre dismissed Carney's leadership as a continuation of Trudeau's policies.

"He's just like Justin. He's just the same—same advisers, same staff. That will produce the same results," Poilievre said

He also accused Carney of questionable financial ties, saying: "Trump will have a briefing on his desk of all Carney's American investments and we know Carney will sell out Canada for his personal profit as an insider."

Carney's holdings include shares in Brookfield Asset Management, which moved its headquarters from Toronto to New York last year but remains listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He previously served as the company's board chairman.

Liberal MPs, meanwhile, celebrated Carney's overwhelming victory—securing 86% of the leadership vote.

"Mark Carney is what Canada needs to deal with the US," said longtime MP Judy Sgro, arguing Poilievre lacks the expertise to confront Trump's aggressive trade policies.

The next federal election in Canada looms, with both parties racing to secure candidates.

The Liberals confirmed they have nominated 165 candidates, while the Conservatives have so far nominated 258 candidates.





