'Abolish monarchy': Commonwealth Day service held amid anti-monarchy protest in London

A group of protesters in London staged an anti-monarchy protest Monday as the royal family attended the annual Commonwealth Day service.

Chanting anti-monarchy slogans, members from the Republic group were seen holding a banner with the slogan "Abolish the monarchy" near Westminster Abbey, where the service was held.

They also held various signs, reading: "'Not my king,' 'Ditch the duchies,' and 'Down with the crown'."

Commonwealth Day, formerly known as Empire Day, is observed on the second Monday of March as an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations.

In his message ahead of the day, Britain's King Charles III said: "The Commonwealth's ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today."

"For the sake of our younger generations' threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony," he added.

Along with Charles and Queen Camilla, the prince and princess of Wales - William and Kate - were also present at the event.

Charles ascended the throne after the death of his long-serving mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022.

In May 2023, in the first coronation service in nearly 70 years, he was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

After he was officially crowned, Charles became king of the UK and 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.