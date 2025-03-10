EX-TROPICAL CYCLONE ALFRED CONTINUES TO DUMP RAIN ACROSS AUSTRALIAS EAST COAST

Former Tropical Cyclone Alfred continued to dump heavy rain across large parts of southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) while moving inland, inundating roads and leaving tens of thousands of households without power as hundreds of schools remained shut, local media reported Monday.

More than 238,000 households and businesses are without power in the two states, while across the northeast, 20,300 people have been told to evacuate, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The ex-tropical cyclone reached Queensland's coast on Saturday as a "tropical low" after 16 days as a cyclone.

A new severe thunderstorm warning was issued early Monday for parts of the Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council areas of Queensland.

The country's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned of intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding, particularly along the Bremer River and Warrill and Laidley Creeks.

Residents in the adjoining areas have been told to move to higher ground away from the water or get ready to leave immediately if the threat worsens.

Rain was continuing in northern New South Wales, flooding roads, as people were warned not to drive through floodwaters.

"We're not out of the woods just yet," New South Wales emergency services assistant commissioner Sean Kearns said Monday.

"The predicted risk of heavy rain to continue throughout Monday and possibly into Tuesday will only exacerbate this risk," he added.

Residents at Hervey Bay north of Brisbane were told to stay indoors after 250 millimeters (9.84 inches) of rain fell in hours, triggering flash flooding

Large bursts of rain and severe thunderstorms are still posing a danger as the former tropical cyclone moves through southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales, the BoM said.

So far, one person has been killed and another 30 have been injured, including 13 personnel of the Australian Defense Force, in rain and flood-related accidents.

Some 685 schools in the affected areas remain shut.



