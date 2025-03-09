EU sees no reason to 'de-risk' relations with US: European Commission chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that there is no reason to "de-risk" the bloc's relationship with the US, according to a Bloomberg report.

Von der Leyen has spearheaded a shift in the EU's relationship with China, which she has characterized as de-risking, not decoupling from Beijing.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels marking the first 100 days of her second term as head of the European Commission, she said the answer is a "clear no" when asked whether a similar approach is now necessary with Washington.

"It's a completely different relationship with the United States than we have with China," she said.

She added that last week's US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, along with its halting intelligence sharing, served as "a very strong wake-up call" for Europe to enhance its defense capabilities.

Von der Leyen said the evolving geopolitical landscape will require the EU to reassess its upcoming long-term budget proposal, which she said will be unveiled in mid-summer.

Although EU leaders have struggled to establish clear communication channels with the Trump administration, von der Leyen said she has been able to collaborate with US President Donald Trump.

She will meet with Trump "when the time is right," she added.

She and Trump previously met during his first term as president in 2017-2021, but not since he returned to the White House this January for a second term.