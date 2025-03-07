Italy proposes NATO security for Ukraine without membership

Italy proposed on Thursday that Ukraine be offered protection under NATO's collective defense without full membership.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, emphasized the need for "more durable solutions" than sending European peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

Meloni proposed that extending NATO's Article 5—its collective defense clause—would be more effective.

"This is not the same as joining NATO, but it would provide Ukraine with the same security umbrella that NATO countries have," she explained. "It would ensure stable, long-term, and real security guarantees—more than some of the proposals I see now."

The proposal comes amid ongoing efforts by European leaders to strengthen support for Kyiv as the administration of US President Donald Trump calls for a swift end to the ongoing war.

Last month, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ruled out Ukraine's NATO membership, a stance echoed by Trump, who has dismissed the idea as impractical.

In her remarks, Meloni expressed skepticism about alternative security measures, such as the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces or additional military contingents.

"UN peacekeeping missions are a different matter," she noted, "because such missions are deployed when the peace process has already begun."

While her proposal marks the first time Meloni has explicitly endorsed extending NATO's security to Ukraine, she acknowledged that the idea faces challenges, particularly from the US.

"There are no concrete timelines yet, but I see considerable interest in this idea from our partners," Meloni said. However, the future of the proposal remains uncertain as discussions continue.

Ukraine had hoped for NATO membership at the Washington Summit in July 2024 but was met with resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that NATO must maintain a presence in Ukraine if membership remains off the table, even suggesting the stationing of NATO troops to match Russia's military strength on the ground.

NATO's Article 5 states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, making Meloni's proposal a significant shift in the conversation around Ukraine's security future.





