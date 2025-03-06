UK premier says need for strong ties between Britain, Ireland 'never been greater'

The British prime minister on Thursday praised relations between the UK and Ireland, saying the need for strong and settled ties has never been greater.

Addressing at the plenary session at the first UK-Ireland Summit in North West England, Keir Starmer said the meeting marked a new era in the bilateral relationship.

"Today we've announced over £185 million ($238.5 million) worth of new investment into the UK and an agreement to harness the full potential of the Irish and Celtic Seas, from bolstering the security of undersea cables to mobilizing private investment," he said.

The prime minister said the announcement shows that both countries are serious about making their partnership "meaningful, deep and beneficial for working people."

"The need for a strong and settled relationship between the UK and Ireland has never been greater," he said.

Starmer underlined he is delighted that the summit will kickstart an ambitious program of cooperation through to 2030.

He said the world has changed "dramatically" since the UK and Ireland last set out a vision for closer bilateral relations in 2012, becoming "more unstable and uncertain."

Turning to ties with the EU, Starmer mentioned the UK's efforts to strengthen its alliance with the 27-member bloc, but stressed it does not mean rejoining the Single Market or the Customs Union or returning to freedom of movement.

"But it does mean finding practical ways to work more closely together to boost trade, create jobs and deliver economic growth."

The summit, first of its kind, focused on strengthening national security, fostering economic growth and enhancing energy security, bringing together ministers from both the UK and Irish governments as well as Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin, his Irish counterpart.

Ireland is the UK's sixth largest trading partner with the trading relationship worth nearly £80 billion ($103 billion) last year across sectors including renewable energy, life sciences, creative industries and tech.