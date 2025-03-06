Russia claims control of another settlement in Donetsk offensive

Russia claimed on Thursday that it took control of another settlement amid its ongoing offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Andriivka, located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the city of Kurakhove, a once key Ukrainian stronghold and supply hub.

Moscow claimed it took control of the city back in early January, which it alleged was defended by over 15,000 Ukrainian troops.

Russia has frequently claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in the Donetsk region, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff claimed it repelled eight assaults on its defenses in the Novopavlivka direction near four settlements, including the village of Kostiantynopil, situated about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) south of Andriivka.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claims remains challenging amid the ongoing war.





