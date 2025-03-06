France condemns Israel’s suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza

France condemned on Wednesday Israel's decision to suspend humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, emphasizing the urgency of assistance for civilians in the besieged enclave.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli government's decision to suspend aid, which resulted in the implementation of a law that bans all contact between state institutions and Israeli officials and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told a weekly press briefing.

Responding to Anadolu's question regarding Israel's suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza during Ramadan and possible sanctions, Lemoine said France, the UK, and Germany jointly condemned the decision.

Lemoine also emphasized that the joint statement urged the Israeli government to comply with its international obligations and fulfill its responsibility to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Given the catastrophic conditions in Gaza, he stressed that delivering aid is an urgent necessity.

Lemoine underlined that ensuring humanitarian assistance is Israel's legal obligation under international law, but refrained from commenting on possible sanctions against the country.

The spokesperson said France and Saudi Arabia would co-chair a conference in June to discuss the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Regarding Russian claims that French President Emmanuel Macron wants the war in Ukraine to continue, Lemoine dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

He argued that Russia initiated the war in Ukraine in February 2022, adding that France has consistently advocated for peace.

He reiterated that Paris has never supported the war and has continuously called on Russia to cease hostilities. However, he pointed out that Moscow has ignored these appeals and persisted with its actions.