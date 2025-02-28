Macron urges Europe to resist ‘vassalization’ to US

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europe to resist "happy vassalization" to the US, emphasizing the need for unity and strategic autonomy amid intensifying transatlantic discussions on Ukraine.

Speaking in Portugal's capital Lisbon on Thursday during his two-day state visit, Macron called on Europeans to "rediscover the taste for risk, ambition, and power" in response to uncertainties surrounding US policy, particularly the potential return of President Donald Trump to office.

"I see a lot of people in our Europe saying, 'we're going to have to be nice to the Americans, it'll pass, we have to bow down,'" Macron said during an event on innovation and artificial intelligence, according to the TV5 Monde.

"But the answer is not in submission. I am not for happy vassalization," he added.

He stressed the importance of Europe making "profound choices" in technology, industry, and defense to strengthen its global standing.

Earlier in the day, addressing the Portuguese parliament, Macron reiterated that Europeans must be "more united and strong than ever."

Macron's visit to Portugal — the first by a French head of state in over 25 years — aims to deepen bilateral ties, according to the Elysee Palace.

The two nations are set to sign a "treaty of friendship and cooperation," along with agreements in sectors such as science, cinema, and defense. This includes Portugal's planned acquisition of up to 36 Caesar cannons by 2034.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro praised Macron's diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding Ukraine, commending his "remarkable work" in promoting peace and stabilizing conflicts.

Macron, in turn, highlighted the Franco-Portuguese relationship as a pillar of a stronger Europe, noting that France is the leading foreign employer in Portugal.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to ocean preservation, pledging joint efforts against illegal fishing and advocating a moratorium on seabed mineral exploitation.

This initiative builds on Portugal's role in hosting the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, with France set to take the lead in Nice this June.