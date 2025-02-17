Greece: 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes between Amorgos, Santorini

An aerial view shows the main town of Amorgos, on the Greek island of Amorgos, in the Aegean Sea, on February 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck an area of the sea between the Greek islands of Amorgos and Santorini on Monday morning, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The tremor occurred shortly before 10 a.m. local time (0800GMT), with its epicenter located 21 kilometers (13 miles) southwest of Arkesini in southern Amorgos, at a depth of 15 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the quake was felt in parts of the Cyclades, raising concerns among residents and local authorities.

More than 18,400 quakes were recorded off the islands in the Cyclades archipelago between Jan. 26 and Feb. 13, according to the University of Athens (EKPA) seismology laboratory.

Amorgos and three other islands are in a state of emergency until March 11.

Seismologists continue to monitor the area for potential aftershocks.

Meanwhile, due to seismic activity in the Aegean Sea, Greece announced plans to construct a special port on Santorini for ships to use in emergencies.

Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with ANT1 television that in the event of a major earthquake, Santorini residents should move away from coastal areas and seek higher ground.

Following discussions with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kikilias said that, in cooperation with the Hellenic Armed Forces, the government has decided to build a dedicated emergency port in addition to the large port currently under construction on the island.

Kikilias noted that the Aegean region contains numerous underwater volcanic zones and that experts are closely monitoring recent magma activity in the area.

He also emphasized that experts are tracking ground uplift and land displacement on Santorini.