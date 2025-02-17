Denmark says it’s too early to discuss troop deployment in Ukraine

Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Monday that any discussion about deploying Danish troops to Ukraine is premature, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

"It makes no sense at all to discuss whether Danish troops should be deployed in Ukraine at some point to maintain peace after a possible peace agreement. It is far too early," Poulsen said. "At the moment, peace negotiations have not even begun. We will have to wait and see."

His remarks came as European leaders hold an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss Ukraine's future. Last week, the US administration began talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said Europe will be excluded from peace talks.

"The Americans are saying a lot these weeks. I would like to encourage the Europeans to make ourselves strong," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told local media last week.

Cautiously acknowledging some agreement with the US administration, she stressed the importance of Europe taking greater responsibility for its security and bolstering its defense capabilities.

However, Frederiksen reiterated her stance that Russia remains the biggest threat to European peace.

According to a recent NATO report, Denmark ranks as the top military aid donor to Ukraine, measured as a percentage of GDP.

"The information from NATO underlines that military support for Ukraine is an absolute priority for the government. In my view, this is a clear expression of Denmark's support for Ukraine as long as it is needed. And it is a support that we in Denmark can be proud of," the defense minister said in a press release.

Following a high-level meeting with Hegseth in Brussels on Wednesday, Poulsen said Denmark and the US have differing perspectives on Ukraine's NATO membership.