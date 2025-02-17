Air traffic in Italy disrupted amid Mt. Etna eruption

Lava flows from a fracture on the Mount Etna volcano on February 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Volcanic activity at Mt. Etna has disrupted air traffic to the Catania Airport in southern Italy, the airport announced Monday.

On X, the airport posted Monday morning that the southeast airspace would be closed until 6.30 pm local time (1730GMT).

"No restrictions on departures from the airport. Passengers are kindly requested to check with the airline for flight status," it continued.

Air sectors were also shut down temporarily on Sunday.

Thirty-two flights have been diverted in the last 24 hours, with some airlines canceling domestic and international flights, Italian broadcaster Rai News reported Monday morning.

One of Italy's most active volcanoes, Mt. Etna has been showing renewed activity for a week after lava started seeping from a crack on the southern slope of the crater known as Bocca Nuova (New Mouth).

The activity has gradually intensified. It is now emitting clouds of volcanic ash.

Mt. Etna, on the island of Sicily, is the highest active volcano in continental Europe.

Last summer, after a period of relative quiet following a major eruption in December 2023, it experienced successive eruptions.

Despite its frequent eruptions, it remains a major tourist attraction.

In 2013, UNESCO designated the volcano and its surroundings as a World Heritage Site, recognizing its geological significance and impact on the local culture and economy.