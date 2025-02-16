U.S. negotiating tactics on Ukraine 'unorthodox': Polish minister

The United States' negotiating tactics for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which were shared with allies at the Munich Security Conference by U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, are unorthodox but give hope, Poland's foreign minister said on Sunday.

"General Kellogg has presented to me personally and to the circle of European allies the United States' negotiating tactics," Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters. "I will not reveal them here. They raise some hopes. They are unorthodox, but we wish them luck."









