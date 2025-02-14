RUINS OF LONDONS EARLIEST-KNOWN ROMAN BASILICA UNCOVERED

The ruins of London's earliest-known Roman basilica have been uncovered beneath a commercial building slated for demolition.



Developers of the site asked the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) to undertake investigations of the site ahead of a planned redevelopment.



MOLA said whilst it knew the basilica may have been beneath the site, it was difficult to predict how much of the structure – if any - survived.



"What we revealed was extraordinary. Within the test pits were massive foundations and walls made of flint, ragstone, and Roman tile – in some areas we believe these are over 10m long, 1m wide, and 4m deep," MOLA said.



It believes the foundations are within an area of the basilica known as the tribunal, where political leaders and officials would have made major decisions about the government of London.



MOLA director of development Sophie Jackson said it was one of the most significant discoveries in recent years.



"It's like discovering the Speaker's Chair and chamber of the House of Commons, 2,000 years into the future. The levels of preservation of the Basilica have far exceeded our expectations, and we have possibly the most important part of the building," she said.



"Excitingly, we've only just scratched the surface of this site's potential through our initial investigations."



Archaeologists and historians believe it was built during the late 70s or 80s AD.



Developers now plan to incorporate the basilica into the site. If approved, full excavations on the site will take place.



