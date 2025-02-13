NEARLY 71% OF SPANIARDS BELIEVE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL BE BAD FOR SPAINS ECONOMY: POLL

Nearly 71% of Spaniards believe Trump administration will be bad for Spain's economy: Poll

Nearly 71% of Spaniards believe that US President Donald Trump's government will negatively affect Spain's economy, according to a recent survey published on Thursday.

The poll was conducted by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 on a sample of 4,042 interviews after Trump had already taken office as president of the US and signed dozens of executive orders that shifted Washington's regional and foreign policies.

According to the poll, 70.9% of Spaniards believe Trump's administration would negatively affect Spain's economy.

The questionnaire also asked about Trump's Gaza policy and his plan to relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries to end the Middle East conflict.

It says 56.5% believed this measure will not contribute to peace, while 7.3% considered it will end the conflict.

Regarding the Ukraine war, 44.2% agree slightly or completely with Trump's proposal to end the conflict without the EU's involvement and after reaching agreements with Russia and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While 20.0% are extremely or somewhat in agreement.

In addition to all this, 58.6% believe Trump's policies will have a great or quite significant impact on climate change, while 30.4% consider they will have little or no impact at all.