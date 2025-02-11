Italian police arrest more than 180 in Sicily mafia crackdown

Italian police arrested more than 180 suspects during an operation Tuesday against the Sicilian mafia in the province of Palermo, the prime minister announced.

Giorgia Meloni described the operation as "a very hard blow" to the Sicilian mafia, also known as Cosa Nostra, that has been operating in Italy for years.

Several bosses were arrested during the "extraordinary" operation, according to her statement on X.

Those arrested face charges including mafia-style conspiracy, attempted murder, extortion, drug trafficking, aiding and abetting, weapons offenses, property crimes, crimes against individuals and illegal gambling, according to the Italian media.

"Organized crime is on its heels, the fight against the Mafia does not and will not stop," said Meloni, underlining that some criminals were already planning to flee the country.

"The Mafia must be defeated with determination and without any compromise," Meloni added, reiterating her government's "relentless commitment to the fight against organized crime."