Russia claims to have taken control of another village in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its forces captured the settlement of Druzhba in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to the ministry's statement, the village came under Russian control following an operation by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces.

The ministry claimed that Russian forces continued their offensive, making rapid advances in certain areas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russia had launched an air attack using 112 drones overnight, claiming that 81 of them were intercepted.

Some of the drones reached their targets in the cities of Sumy as well as the Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions, it added.



