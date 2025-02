The Russian State Corporation for Atomic Energy, Rosatom, said on Friday that its head, Alexey Likhachev, has begun a meeting in Moscow with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

The meeting is expected to conclude with a joint press conference.

Earlier, Grossi held talks in Kyiv on nuclear safety. This visit marked his 11th trip to Ukraine since the escalation of conflict between the two countries in 2022.