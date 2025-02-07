3 Baltic states to disconnect from Russia’s power grid in historic move

The imminent disconnection of three Baltic states from Russia's power grid is "a victory for freedom and European unity," the EU foreign policy chief said Friday.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will permanently disconnect from Russia's power grid on Saturday, Kaja Kallas wrote on X, saying that with this move, Russia can no longer use energy as a "tool of blackmail."

Kallas' comments came a day before the historic move.

Nearly three and a half decades after leaving the Soviet Union, the three Baltic nations are permanently disconnecting from Russia's power grid. They have stopped buying natural gas from Russia, but their electricity grids are still connected to those of Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to be in Vilnius on Sunday for a ceremony that will also be attended by the leaders of the Baltic countries.



