Russia says 28 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight

Russia's Defense Ministry reported destroying 28 Ukrainian drones overnight, with intercepts over the Sea of Azov, Rostov, Krasnodar, and Astrakhan. The Russian Hurricane rocket system also struck Ukrainian positions near Russia’s Kursk region. No details on damage or casualties were provided, and Ukraine has not yet responded.

Published February 06,2025
Russian air defense systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted over the Sea of Azov, eight over Russia's Rostov region, six over Krasnodar, and one over Astrakhan.

The Russian multiple rocket launch system Hurricane, from an airborne artillery brigade in Novorossiysk, also struck Ukrainian positions near the border with Russia's Kursk region, the ministry added.

Drone units recorded footage of the destruction of the targets, it said.

The ministry did not provide details of possible damage or casualties. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the claims.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, 2022, nearly three years ago.