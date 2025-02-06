Russia says 28 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight

Russian air defense systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted over the Sea of Azov, eight over Russia's Rostov region, six over Krasnodar, and one over Astrakhan.

The Russian multiple rocket launch system Hurricane, from an airborne artillery brigade in Novorossiysk, also struck Ukrainian positions near the border with Russia's Kursk region, the ministry added.

Drone units recorded footage of the destruction of the targets, it said.

The ministry did not provide details of possible damage or casualties. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the claims.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, 2022, nearly three years ago.



