Russia removes head of space agency Roscosmos

Russia on Thursday said head of the country's space agency Roscosmos was removed from his post.

A statement by the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on relieving Yuri Borisov as the general director of Roscosmos.

The statement did not provide a reason for Borisov's removal from office.

A separate statement said Putin signed an executive order replacing Borisov with Dmitry Bakanov, who previously served as the deputy transport minister.

Borisov was in charge of Roscosmos since being appointed in July 2022, months after the Ukraine war in February 2022.





