Denmark dismisses Trump’s Gaza plan, reaffirms support for 2-state solution

Denmark on Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump's plan to take control of the Gaza Strip as an unrealistic approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the state news media outlet reported.

"It doesn't seem to me to be a realistic way forward," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster DR.

"The countries surrounding Israel and Palestine have said very, very clearly that they will not adopt a Palestinian challenge. These are countries that have already taken a big drag if you look at Jordan and Lebanon," he said, referring to Palestinian refugees in those countries.

Rasmussen emphasized that the only viable solution is one that ensures peaceful coexistence for the Israelis and Palestinians.

"A solution must be found where there is room for both Israelis and Palestinians in that part of the world, and there is only one solution, and that is a two-state solution," he said.

The foreign minister further stated that Denmark remains committed to supporting efforts toward achieving that outcome.

"Denmark actively supports the work for a two-state solution, and it is a firm Danish political point of view that has broad support in the Danish Parliament," Rasmussen added.

Trump said at a news conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Tuesday that the US would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from Palestinians, Arab countries and many others across the world, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

Trump's proposal came after a ceasefire agreement took effect in the enclave on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.