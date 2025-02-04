Top British, Finnish diplomats discuss enhancing security cooperation

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy held a meeting Tuesday with his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, to discuss security and trade ties.

Lammy welcomed Valtonen to London for discussions as NATO and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies.

"As NATO and JEF allies, we're working together to protect critical infrastructure, bolster Europe's defence capabilities and cripple Russia's illicit shadow fleet," he wrote on X.

Valtonen praised the strategic partnership between Finland and the UK as well as continued determination of the two countries to support Ukraine, in her post following the meeting.

The Finnish foreign minister noted that she values their continued determination in strengthening the security of Europe, and deepening mutual trade ties.