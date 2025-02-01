News Europe Thousands occupy bridges in Serbian city to protest authorities

Thousands of demonstrators occupied three bridges in Novi Sad, a city in northern Serbia, on Saturday. The protest was sparked by a fatal accident that occurred three months prior in the same location.

They plan to occupy one of the bridges for 24 hours, according to reports.



Demonstrations have taken place almost daily in Serbia since a station canopy in Novi Sad collapsed in November, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.



Hundreds of young people set out from the capital Belgrade on Friday to walk more than 60 kilometres to Novi Sad. Along the way, they were welcomed and cared for by the population.



The protesters say the government and state apparatus are partly to blame for the incident, citing corruption and incompetence.



Demonstrators also criticize the authorities and the judiciary for not ensuring transparency with regard to the causes of the incident.



Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned earlier this week, justifying his decision by saying that a gang of thugs from the ruling Serbian Progressive Party had previously beaten and injured several students with baseball bats in Novi Sad.



Vučević called on supporters of the Serbian Progressive Party and other people who oppose the protests to keep away from the demonstrators, the Tanjug news agency reported.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić now faces the decision of whether to appoint a new prime minister or hold early elections.











