Finland approves new military package for Ukraine worth over $200M

Finland announced a new military aid package for Kyiv on Friday, worth more than $200 million, bringing total aid from the Nordic country for Ukraine to $3.1 billion.

President Alexander Stubb approved the government proposal on Finland's 27th aid package to Ukraine since Russia launched its war early 2022.

The package is worth almost €200 million ($207 million), brings the value of the defense equipment delivered by Finland to Ukraine to €2.5 billion ($3.1 billion), Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported.

"We are providing exactly the kind of support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement.







