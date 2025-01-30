Russia-Kazakhstan talks begin in Astana

 Contact Us
Russian and Kazakh officials began high-level talks in Astana on Thursday, focusing on trade, energy, industry, and cultural cooperation. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting for a three-day working trip, with a meeting scheduled with President Tokayev.

Russian and Kazakh officials launched high-level talks in Astana on Thursday, focusing on trade, economic, and cultural cooperation, with the participation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov.

Discussions are centered on key joint projects in energy, industry, transport, education, and culture, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

The negotiations cover a range of issues, including scientific and technical collaboration, reflecting the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mishustin arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday for a three-day working visit, and is set to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday.