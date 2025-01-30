Paris' top diplomat flies to DR Congo after attacks on French embassy

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday flew to Democratic Republic of Congo, after protestors attacked Paris's diplomatic mission in Kishasa over M23 rebel offensive in eastern Goma city.

Barrot will meet his counterpart Therese Kayikwamba and President Felix Tshisekedi to discuss latest developments.

Several diplomatic missions including that of France and the US were attacked by angry protestors in Kinshasa on Tuesday over the M23 rebel group offensive in Goma, which borders Rwanda.

Paris condemned the attacks on diplomatic missions, calling them "unacceptable."

Barrot is also accompanied by Emmanuel Cohet, French special envoy for the Great Lakes region, official Congolese News Agency reported.

Following his talks in Kinshasa, Barrot is set to continue his diplomatic mission in Kigali on Friday afternoon, where he will meet his Rwandan counterpart.

M23 launched a major offensive last week in Goma city, home to around 3 million people. Kinshasa, however, blamed Kigali of sending troops to the city to support the rebels.

While Kigali has denied backing rebels, regional leaders have made calls for an immediate ceasefire as dozens of people have lost their lives while hundreds have been injured. It remains unclear who controls the city and the government institutions in Goma which borders Rwanda.

Several reports claimed nearly 100 people lost their lives over the past one week but Anadolu could not independently confirm the exact number of death toll.

Thousands have been displaced, many of whom have fled to Rwanda, including staff of international groups such as the UN and World Bank.

Kigali has said nine of its citizens died in the alleged cross-border fire from Goma. At least 17 peacekeepers have also been killed since last week.





