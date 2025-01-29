3 killed in German apartment building blaze

Three people died in a fire at an apartment building in the city of Frankfurt/Oder, authorities said on Wednesday.

Firefighters used jump cushions and aerial ladders to rescue residents after the fire broke out in the building Tuesday night, public broadcaster RBB reported.

Emergency responders evacuated 13 people, including several children, from the burning building. Despite rescue efforts, three people could not be saved, officials said. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Local media reported that authorities had not yet determined whether a technical defect or negligence caused the tragedy.