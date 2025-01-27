Storm Herminia batters Britain as weather warnings extended

Britain is facing severe weather as Storm Herminia sweeps across the country, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and widespread disruptions.

The Met Office has issued extended weather warnings through Tuesday, particularly for the southwest, where the strongest gusts were recorded over the weekend.

The storm has caused significant travel disruptions, with British Airways canceling 26 short-haul flights to and from London Heathrow.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 passengers have been affected, with domestic and European flights being the most disrupted.

Meanwhile, the storm has left hundreds of homes in Cornwall and Devon without power. Restoration efforts are underway, but some homes may remain without electricity for several hours or even days.

FLOOD WARNINGS ISSUED NATIONWIDE



The Environment Agency has issued more than 50 flood warnings, mainly for the southwest, along with 172 flood alerts covering much of England, including the southeast and northern regions.

Some areas could experience up to 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) of rainfall, raising concerns about potential flooding.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to take immediate action, as floodwaters may pose significant risks to life and property.

On Sunday, it was reported that a 19-year-old died in East Ayrshire when their car was struck by a falling tree.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway warned of more unsettled weather in the coming week, although conditions are expected to be less severe than during Storm Eowyn.

"The setup for the early part of next week shows a likely continuation of periods of wet and windy weather, although less severe than we have seen from Eowyn," he said.

However, forecasters expect a shift toward more settled weather later in the week, with the possibility of frost and fog.