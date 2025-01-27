Russia says it captured 2 settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

Russia announced Sunday that it had taken control of two more settlements as part of its ongoing offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In an initial statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had seized the village of Zelene, located around 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) south of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub for Ukraine's military.

Moscow has consistently reported territorial advances in recent months, particularly in the region, where heavy fighting has been ongoing around Pokrovsk.

Later, the ministry said Russian forces had also captured Velyka Novosilka, a front-line town on the Vremivka front, an area in eastern Donetsk known for intense fighting. The town is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the point where Ukraine's Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions intersect.

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Telegram that "fierce battles" are ongoing near several settlements on the Pokrovsk front, including Zelene, as well as near Velyka Novosilka.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

Russia launched the Ukraine war in February 2022-nearly three years ago-but separatist violence in Donetsk, which borders Russia, has been ongoing since around 2014.





