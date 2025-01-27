7 members of Glasgow child abuse gang jailed for life

Seven members of a child sex abuse ring in Glasgow have been sentenced to life-long imprisonment for abusing three children under the age of 13, according to British media.

Iain Owens, 46; Elaine Lannery, 40; Lesley Williams, 43; Paul Brannan, 42; Scott Forbes, 51; Barry Watson, 48; and John Clark, 49, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 20 years, according to BBC News.

The convicts have also been placed under Orders for Lifelong Restriction (OLR), meaning they may never be released.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the abuse took place over seven years in a drug den referred to as "the beastie house." The children suffered rape, attempted murder, and physical violence.

Police described the abuse as "unimaginable." The victims first came to the attention of social services in August 2017 and were deemed at risk by July 2018. However, the full extent of the abuse only emerged in March 2020.

All seven accused denied the charges, but they were found guilty in November 2023 after a two-month trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sentencing was delayed due to risk assessments needed before imposing the lifelong restriction orders.