Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office

AFP EUROPE
Published January 26,2025
France's President Emmanuel Macron will allow Israeli companies to attend this year's Paris air show, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said after a call Sunday between the two leaders.

"The French president assured the prime minister that Israeli companies would be able to participate in the Paris Air Show", Netanyahu's office said in a statement. The pair fell out last year after Macron restricted Israeli businesses at a French arms fair and called for weapons restrictions on the country over the Gaza war.