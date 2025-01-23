Norway, Poland agree to form strategic partnership on energy

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, left, takes part in a press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, during their meeting, in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo)

Norway and Poland on Wednesday agreed to form a strategic partnership on energy, according to Polish public broadcaster, TVP.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, speaking at a news conference in Oslo alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, announced state authorities and officials for the two countries would work in that direction.

"This is important for security, trade and industrial cooperation," Støre said, without providing details.

Tusk emphasized that it was absolutely crucial for Poland and the EU in general to access affordable energy.

"Our goal is cheap energy so that the economy of the European Union and the Norwegian economy can really compete with other economic powers in the world," he said.

Norway, Europe's biggest natural gas supplier, already exports gas to Poland via the Baltic pipeline.