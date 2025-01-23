France expresses grave concern over escalating tensions in West Bank

France expressed grave concern Wednesday over escalating tensions in the West Bank.

"France expresses its serious concerns regarding the increase in security tensions in the West Bank," it said, drawing attention to the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and violence by extremist settlers, like Tuesday against Palestinian localities that injured many.

Expressing concern also about the latest Israeli military operation targeting Jenin in the West Bank, it urged Israel to show restraint.

"The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot will raise the issue of settlements in the West Bank with his European counterparts at the Foreign Affairs Council on 27 January in Brussels," it said.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.