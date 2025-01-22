President Trump will be a challenge for Europe, Germany’s Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference after a meeting with France's President at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on January 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that new US President Donald Trump "will be a challenge," but Europeans are prepared to face this challenge with unity and determination.

"President Trump has already made or announced a number of decisions. We will of course analyze them closely together with our European partners," Scholz told a press conference in Paris, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Our position is clear. Europe is a big economic power with around 450 million citizens. We are strong, we stand together. Europe will not duck and hide, but will be a constructive and self-confident partner," he stressed.

The German leader reiterated that Europeans are ready to take on greater responsibility for their security and defense, and they are committed to further strengthen transatlantic ties.

"NATO is the central guarantor of security in Europe and of transatlantic relations. In recent years, we Europeans have done a great deal together to strengthen the European pillar of NATO. Spending on defense is increasing in almost all European countries," he said.

Chancellor Scholz traveled to Paris two days after the inauguration of President Trump to discuss recent developments and coordinate policies with French President Macron. In addition to addressing the EU's future relationship with the US, their talks were expected to focus on maintaining military support for Ukraine. The timing coincided with the anniversary of the historic Elysee Treaty, a cornerstone of Franco-German cooperation signed in 1963.

US President Trump has repeatedly criticized European allies for not meeting NATO's defense spending targets and threatened to withdraw from the alliance. On Tuesday, he demanded that European allies spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense—more than double NATO's current 2% target. Trump's skepticism toward NATO's collective defense commitments and his criticism of previous US military aid to Ukraine have sparked concerns in Berlin and Paris about America's ongoing commitment to European security.