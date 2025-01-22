Polish president stresses European unity to tackle challenges following US political shift

Polish President Donald Tusk called on Europe on Wednesday to come together and face new challenges confidently, citing recent US political changes as a source of "uncertainty."

"Some think that there has been a political change in the US. This has led to some uncertainty in Europe… yes, it is true that what is happening around us in Europe. This is a whole new set of challenges for us, for Europe, but Europe was created exactly to face such challenges," Tusk said.

During his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Tusk outlined Poland's priorities for the EU Council's six-month presidency.

Tusk emphasized that Europe must step up and accept greater responsibility for its own security, echoing recent discussions about reducing reliance on external allies.

If they believe that changing presidents or administrations in the US is a leap into the unknown. "So, remember this: Europe has never been afraid to leap into the unknown," he said.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, urging leaders to adopt a more proactive approach.

"Today, the new president of the US is saying that Europe needs to share our own take on our shoulders, our own share of the responsibility for our security. So only an ally can wish another ally to get stronger," he added.

Tusk urged European leaders to prioritize self-reliance, adding, "Don't ask America what it can do for our security. Ask yourselves what we can do for our own security."

He also highlighted the need to protect European democracies from foreign interference, particularly disinformation campaigns.

"We need to be very strict about this. We need to find methods in order to make it impossible to interfere with our elections, with our democracies, especially by the Russian factories of this information," he said.

He also called for a permanent end to Europe's dependence on Russian energy supplies.

"We cannot make Europe dependent again on Russian supplies. This dependency needs to be over forever because it was one of the reasons for the war, and let us be clear about it," Tusk said, warning of the broader impact of rising energy costs.

"It will be a very bad, disastrous political impact if the energy prices continue to rise," he added.

Regarding a European army, Tusk stressed caution, pointing to potential disagreements among member states.

Perhaps it is not appropriate to discuss the new European army right now. If Europe had an army today, the main debate would be about the leader, who is the commander in chief, and where the army should be sent, he said, citing the example of Budapest making a decision that differs from Warsaw's.

Tusk concluded his address by emphasizing the EU's potential for global leadership. "The future is in our hands, not in the hands of the Chinese or the American people," he said.

Under the slogan "Security, Europe!" Poland plans to urge EU member states to boost military spending and strengthen Europe's defense industry.

As a nation bordering Belarus and deeply affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, it also seeks to address migration and border security challenges.

Warsaw aims to introduce measures to curb irregular migration, enhance repatriation processes, combat disinformation, and reduce energy dependence.

The EU presidency rotates among member states every six months, with Poland to hand over the role to Denmark on July 1, 2025.