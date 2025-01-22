FRANCES MACRON STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN EUROPE’S DEFENSE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron give statements during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 22 January 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday emphasized the importance of increasing investments in Europe's defense.

"Defending Europeans' interests certainly goes through an increasing investment in our defense," Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.

After the new US administration took office on Monday, Macron said Europe, France, and Germany must "play their roles to reinforce a united, strong and sovereign Europe, committed to transatlantic ties, that can also express and defend its interests."

Donald Trump's re-election as president of the US has stirred Europe amid economic difficulties and debate over sovereignty. European leaders started to question their position in the world and to discuss policies to adopt regarding defense, security, support for Ukraine, trade and competitiveness.

Trump has also called on European countries to increase their defense spendings.

Macron stressed that European countries must not only spend more on defense but also "develop its own industrial base, with its own capacities and industry."

The French leader also vowed to continue supporting Ukraine for a "just and durable peace."