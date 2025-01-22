British premier ‘deeply concerned’ over Israeli actions in West Bank

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday expressed deep concern over Israeli military offensives in the West Bank following the implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Starmer voiced his concern during Prime Minister's Question Time in response to a question from independent MP Iqbal Mohamed, who raised concerns in parliament about the situation in the West Bank since the ceasefire began on Sunday.

Mohamed said Israeli forces have placed the West Bank under strict military inspection and that at least 10 people have reportedly been killed.

The MP asked what steps the UK government is taking to protect Palestinian civilians and prevent further atrocities in the region.

In response, Starmer acknowledged the escalating tensions, saying, "I'm deeply concerned by what's happening in the West Bank. We've raised it a number of times in our various exchanges. But I am deeply concerned about it, and we're doing everything we can to alleviate the situation."

At least 25 Palestinians were detained in fresh Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, prisoners' affairs groups said on Wednesday.

Former prisoners were among those detained during raids on Hebron, Jenin, Tulkarem, and Ramallah, according to a joint statement from the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

Israeli soldiers grilled dozens of Palestinians in several towns during the raids before releasing them, it added.

The raids occurred as the Israeli army continued its military offensive in the northern city of Jenin for the second day in a row, killing at least 10 people and injuring 40 others.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,300, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.