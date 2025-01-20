UK calls for full, timely implementation of Gaza ceasefire

Britain's prime minister called Sunday for the full and timely implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which came into effect earlier in the day.

"We must now see the remaining phases of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule, including the release of those remaining hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza," Keir Starmer said in a statement.

Calling the release of three Israeli women hostages by Hamas "wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families," Starmer said that one of them, Emily Damari, is a British-Israeli national.

He wished them "all the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced," expressing the country's readiness to provide help and support.

"While this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas," he said.

Starmer also expressed his country's readiness "to do everything it can" to support a lasting and permanent peaceful solution.